Miles Bridges Announcing Return To MSU For ‘Unfinished Business’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) – Surrounded by fellow Spartans — freshman Miles Bridges announcing he’ll return to the Michigan State basketball team next season for “unfinished business.”
Bridges set the stage for his announcement posting a message on Twitter urging fans to meet him at Sparty (the Spartan statue in the center of campus) “I’ve got something to say. It’s NOT about me, It’s about US.”
The announcement means the 6-foot-7 forward from Flint will not enter the NBA draft but continue with the college basketball team in his sophomore year.
Bridges led the Spartans with 16.7 points per game, the highest average for a freshman at the school since Magic Johnson scored 17 per game during the 1977-78 season. Bridges also averaged 8.3 rebounds, the most by a Michigan State freshman since Greg Kelser in 1975-76.
