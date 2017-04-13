Police: Man Crashes Into Fort Street Median Going 80 MPH

DEARBORN (WWJ) A critical traffic crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Thursday on Fort Street near Dearborn.
Police said the 20-year-old victim suffered head and face trauma from the crash. It’s unknown if he was wearing a safety belt or if drugs or alcohol was involved.
He was taken from the scene to Oakwood hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
The victim was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pick up truck, dark gray, traveling westbound on Fort near Dearborn when he struck the concrete media wall going an estimated 80 mph, police said.