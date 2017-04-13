Rankings: Snyder 4th Most Unpopular Governor In U.S.

LANSING (WWJ) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is among the most unpopular governors in the nation, according to a recent survey.
The latest Morning Consult Governor Approval rankings, which looks at governors across the U.S., ranks Snyder just four spots from the bottom.
He is ahead of only New Jersey’s Chris Christie (in last place), Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Dan Malloy of Connecticut.
The Morning Consult says more than 85,000 registered voters nationwide evaluated the job performance of their governors, in a survey taken from January 2017 through March 2017, to determine the rankings.
Snyder had a 40 percent approval rating.
The most popular governor in the U.S. right now is Charlie Baker of Massachusetts.