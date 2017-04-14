Dallas Police Recruiting In Detroit

(WWJ) Everything is bigger in Texas — including the police force. That’s why one city in the Lone Star state has been in Michigan this week recruiting officers.
Cpl Ray Milbern is wrapping up his trip today after visiting colleges and police academies all over the state. The Dallas PD will be hiring some 300 officers over the next year.
What makes his city so appealing?
“We’ve got a ton of things to do up here,” Milbern said. “If you’re a sports person, we’ve got a , we’ve got professional basketball, hockey, baseball, football, soccer. If you like to fish, we’ve got a lot of lakes in and around the Dallas area. We don’t have a residency requirement so you don’t have to live in the city of Dallas, you can live anywhere, as long as you make it to work on time.”
Starting pay for the Dallas Police Department is anywhere between $47,000 and $50,000. You can go online at dallaspolice.net — for more details about the recruitment and hiring process.