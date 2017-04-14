Stranger Danger: Woman Attempts To Kidnap Young Boy On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are searching for a woman who is wanted for attempting to kidnap a young boy on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the area of Campbell St. and Michigan Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. when the 12-year-old boy was approached by the woman, a passenger in a green vehicle.
The woman attempted to coax the boy into the vehicle before he ran into a nearby business.
Police describe the woman as a white 25-year-old female, 5-foot-7 and 185 pounds with a light complexion, a husky build and blonde hair with black streaks.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1950.