Man Fleeing Police, Hits Car Which Also Flees Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after a man flees police … leading to a second suspect to also run from police.
Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Michael Shaw says the first suspect attempted to flee north on the Lodge Freeway near Linwood in Detroit around 11 p.m. Saturday after being caught drinking while driving.
That’s when the driver lost control — sideswiping a traffic pole and hitting the second car. That car took off, while the driver of the first car got out and started running.
A male passenger in the first car was hurt, so police decided to stay and help instead of chase the suspects.
Detectives believe they know who the suspect.