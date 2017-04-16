Cleveland Police On The Hunt For Alleged Facebook Live Killer

CLEVELAND (WWJ) – A disturbing video shows an older man being shot in cold blood on a Cleveland street – in real time on Facebook Live – and police are hunting for the killer.
Police are looking for a suspect identified as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard and is bald.
Police say he is armed and dangerous and are warning people in the Cleveland area to stay in their homes and to lock the doors.
Emergency staffers at the Cleveland Clinic is on standby for mass casualties, CBS affiliate WOIO reports.
Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.
Police believe Stephens is driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag.
He’s made an unverified claim to have committed other murders in an “Easter Day Slaughter.”
Authorities consider Stephens very dangerous and ask anyone with any information of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
