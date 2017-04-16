Want To Be A Wolverine? You’ve Got Even More Company This Year

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Application for admission to the University of Michigan are up again for the 11th straight year. The school received nearly 59,000 applications for its incoming freshman class, a seven percent increase from last year.
University Spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald says more than 14,000 students will be offered admission and in the fall the school expects to enroll nearly 6,600 students.
Fitzgerald says a more detailed breakdown of the enrollment figures for the fall is not yet available, but the semester starts on September 5.