2 Detroit Police Officers Shot Responding To Burglary

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Two Detroit police officers were shot late Sunday night after responding to a burglary call to a home in northwest Detroit.

The officers were on the front porch when they were hit by a shotgun blast from inside of the home on Lesure, near Eight Mile and Schafer roads.

One officer is listed in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to the face.

The other officer was shot in the left arm and is expected to be released soon.

Two cops shot Lesure (8/Schaefer). Shooter, 19, says he was protecting his family from break-ins. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/KCIMSS6s99 — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) April 17, 2017

Chief James Craig says several calls were made to police Sunday about a possible burglary and when officers responded about 11:45 p.m. a 19-year-old man fired a shotgun from inside the home.

The officer shot in the face was in critical condition and the other, who may have been hit by shrapnel, was expected to be OK.

They were outside when they were fired upon. Craig says the shooter may not have realized police were at the door. Craig says the man, his mother and a sibling were taken into custody.

