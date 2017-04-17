CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Detroit Native, Pulitzer-Prize Winning Poet To Read From Work At Ball State

April 17, 2017 4:26 AM
Filed Under: poetry, Pulitzer Prize, Tyehimba Jess

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – A Pulitzer Prize-winning poet recently honored for his book of poems examining the lives of African-American performers will read from that work during a Tuesday visit to Ball State University.

Tyehimba Jess won the Pulitzer Prize for poetry on April 10 for his book “Olio.” The Pulitzer board said the work melds performance art with poetry “to explore collective memory and challenge contemporary notions of race and identity.”

The Detroit native will deliver a free public reading of those poems at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Muncie campus’ Art and Journalism Building.

He’ll also meet with students enrolled in an African American literature and history course that’s taught by two professors.

Jess’ first book of poetry, “Leadbelly,” was a winner of the 2004 National Poetry Series.

