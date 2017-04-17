‘Gimme A Break!’ Southfield District Court Announces Amnesty Period

SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) – If you have an outstanding traffic ticket or misdemeanor case in Southfield, the 46th District Court a chance to come clean.
An amnesty period starting Monday will continue through May 12, offers offenders a chance to clear up old tickets and warrants without further action.
Amnesty applies to civil infractions and certain misdemeanors — not felonies.
This amnesty program will provide individuals with delinquent cases the opportunity
to pay eligible violations (civil infractions and certain misdemeanors) without late fees and
warrant fees.
This also allows the court to clear a backlog of cases.
After the May 12 date — the court will “aggressively” go after offenders.
People interested in participating in the 46th District Court Amnesty Program should note the following:
- All payments must be made in person at 46th Judicial District Court – Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- The program is only available April 17 – May 12, 2017.
- Cash, credit cards or certified funds will be accepted for payment (no payment plans).
- The ticket must be paid in full.
- Felony matters are not eligible for the amnesty program.
For more information call (248)796-5860 or go to www.46thdistrictcourt.com.