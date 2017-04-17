CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
‘Gimme A Break!’ Southfield District Court Announces Amnesty Period

April 17, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: amnesty, Southfield District Court

SOUTHFIELD (CBS DETROIT) – If you have an outstanding traffic ticket or misdemeanor case in Southfield, the 46th District Court a chance to come clean.

An amnesty period starting Monday will continue through May 12, offers offenders a chance to clear up old tickets and warrants without further action.

Amnesty applies to civil infractions and certain misdemeanors — not felonies.

This amnesty program will provide individuals with delinquent cases the opportunity
to pay eligible violations (civil infractions and certain misdemeanors) without late fees and
warrant fees.

This also allows the court to clear a backlog of cases.

After the May 12 date — the court will “aggressively” go after offenders.

People interested in participating in the 46th District Court Amnesty Program should note the following:

  • All payments must be made in person at 46th Judicial District Court – Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • The program is only available April 17 – May 12, 2017.
  • Cash, credit cards or certified funds will be accepted for payment (no payment plans).
  • The ticket must be paid in full.
  • Felony matters are not eligible for the amnesty program.

For more information call (248)796-5860 or go to www.46thdistrictcourt.com.

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

