Police: 8-Year-Old Suspected In Baby’s Death

April 17, 2017 1:25 PM

MUSKEGON (AP/WWJ) — An 8-year-old is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left unsupervised in a home day care in Michigan.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis tells MLive.com for a story Monday that the toddler’s body was found concealed Friday morning in a bedroom. He says the primary witness is only 5 years old. He did not yet know a cause of death.

He said the 1-year-old had been crying and “the 8-year-old dealt with the baby crying.”

Bryanna Reasonover told WOOD-TV and WZZM-TV that she found her son’s body in a playpen when she went to pick up three children she had dropped off the previous night.

The child allegedly had bite marks on his face and hands when his mom arrived to pick him up. He was lying lifeless in a baby pack and play and his condition had allegedly gone unnoticed by caretakers at the facility.

“It doesn’t seem real. It still doesn’t seem real to this day. It seems like a dream and I’m going to wake up and he’s going to be here,” his mom Bryanna Reasonover told FOX 17 News in west Michigan.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

