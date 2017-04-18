CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Detroit

April 18, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: best of, Eat See Play, Liz Parker, play
By Liz Parker

Earth Day is right around the corner, on April 22, and it’s a day on which we should strive to be kinder to the world we inhabit. Check out these ways to celebrate Earth Day in the Detroit area.

Earth Day Festival
Leslie Science and Nature Center
1831 Traver Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
(734) 997-1553
www.lesliesnc.org/a2earthday

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re game to drive to Ann Arbor, the Leslie Science and Nature Center will be holding its Earth Day Festival, from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Various events will be held at the festival, including live music, an All Species Parade, and presentations, including some by the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. Parking will also be limited so that visitors can “go green” and bus, bike, walk, or carpool to the event. Check out the event’s website above for full details.

MI Earth Day Fest
Third and Water Streets
Rochester, MI 48307
www.migreenteam.com/miedf

Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 through Sunday, April 23, 2017

The MI Earth Day Fest will be held April 21-23 this year, in downtown Rochester at the intersection of Third St. and Water St. Admission is free, and the festival hours are Friday 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have dancing and live music, as there will be organic products for sale too. Free yoga, massage and health screenings are also taking place at the festival, as well as free samples, giveaway, and specials.

Earth Day Celebration
West Bloomfield Township Recreation Activity Center
The Nature Room
4640 Walnut Lake Road
West Bloomfield, MI 48323
(248) 451-1900
www.wbparks.org/earth-day-celebration.html

Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

West Bloomfield’s Parks and Recreation Commission will be holding this free event at its Nature Room and Outdoor Natural Play Area. There is no registration required, and the event takes place April 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. Activities include a ‘make your own trail mix’ station, a recycled craft for kids, a free tree seeding (first 50 children only), plarn-making (yarn made from recycled bags), meeting native live animals, and more.

GreenFest At The Detroit Zoo
8450 W. 10 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-5717
www.detroitzoo.org

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Detroit Zoo will host GreenFest on April 22, and is free with zoo admission. If you bring a cell phone for recycling, you can receive a reduced price admission of only $9, as well. GreenFest features “earth-friendly crafts, chemistry demos, zookeeper talks, and more,” and other earth-friendly activities and games will be held as well. Local conservation groups and artists will also be exhibiting. GreenFest was thought up by the Detroit Zoological Society’s Greenprint, which is a plan to improve green literary in the community, among other goals.

The Greening Of Detroit
Detroit Market Garden
1850 Erskine St.
Detroit, MI 48207
www.greeningofdetroit.com/events

Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There’s no better way to help the Earth than to take a class through The Greening of Detroit, which was founded in 1989 with a goal to “restore the city’s tree infrastructure.” On April 20, The Greening of Detroit is offering an Organic Pesticides and Weeding class, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m at the Detroit Market Garden. Cost is $10 for non Build A Garden members, and class members will learn how to create their own natural pesticides in order to eliminate pests. You will also learn how to weed your garden and the “ins and outs of harvesting your crop.” Registration is required, and can be found here.

