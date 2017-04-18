Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Detroit

By Liz Parker Earth Day is right around the corner, on April 22, and it’s a day on which we should strive to be kinder to the world we inhabit. Check out these ways to celebrate Earth Day in the Detroit area.

Earth Day Festival

Leslie Science and Nature Center

1831 Traver Road

Ann Arbor, MI 48105

(734) 997-1553

www.lesliesnc.org/a2earthday Leslie Science and Nature Center1831 Traver RoadAnn Arbor, MI 48105(734) 997-1553 Date: Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re game to drive to Ann Arbor, the Leslie Science and Nature Center will be holding its Earth Day Festival, from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Various events will be held at the festival, including live music, an All Species Parade, and presentations, including some by the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. Parking will also be limited so that visitors can “go green” and bus, bike, walk, or carpool to the event. Check out the event’s website above for full details.

MI Earth Day Fest

Third and Water Streets

Rochester, MI 48307

www.migreenteam.com/miedf Third and Water StreetsRochester, MI 48307 Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 through Sunday, April 23, 2017 The MI Earth Day Fest will be held April 21-23 this year, in downtown Rochester at the intersection of Third St. and Water St. Admission is free, and the festival hours are Friday 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have dancing and live music, as there will be organic products for sale too. Free yoga, massage and health screenings are also taking place at the festival, as well as free samples, giveaway, and specials.

Earth Day Celebration

West Bloomfield Township Recreation Activity Center

The Nature Room

4640 Walnut Lake Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48323

(248) 451-1900

www.wbparks.org/earth-day-celebration.html West Bloomfield Township Recreation Activity CenterThe Nature Room4640 Walnut Lake RoadWest Bloomfield, MI 48323(248) 451-1900 Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. West Bloomfield's Parks and Recreation Commission will be holding this free event at its Nature Room and Outdoor Natural Play Area. There is no registration required, and the event takes place April 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. Activities include a 'make your own trail mix' station, a recycled craft for kids, a free tree seeding (first 50 children only), plarn-making (yarn made from recycled bags), meeting native live animals, and more.

GreenFest At The Detroit Zoo

8450 W. 10 Mile Road

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 541-5717

www.detroitzoo.org 8450 W. 10 Mile RoadRoyal Oak, MI 48067(248) 541-5717 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Detroit Zoo will host GreenFest on April 22, and is free with zoo admission. If you bring a cell phone for recycling, you can receive a reduced price admission of only $9, as well. GreenFest features “earth-friendly crafts, chemistry demos, zookeeper talks, and more,” and other earth-friendly activities and games will be held as well. Local conservation groups and artists will also be exhibiting. GreenFest was thought up by the Detroit Zoological Society’s Greenprint, which is a plan to improve green literary in the community, among other goals.