Dozens Show Up For ‘Motown The Musical’ Casting Call

(WWJ) Dozens of people lined up outside Hitsville USA Tuesday morning for their chance at Motown stardom.
They’re hoping to be chosen for the cast of Motown The Musical, a Fisher Theater during open auditions for African American singers being held today.
Producers are seeking African-American men and women, ages 20s-40s, with exceptional voices. They’re also looking for an African-American boy, age 8 to 13, to play young Michael Jackson/Berry Gordy/Stevie Wonder. No prior theater experience is necessary, according to the casting call.
Akins Bonner was lighting up the crowd outside with his rendition of Smokey Robinson’s classic hits. He’s performed since the age of 6 and said he was hopeful he could hit the Fisher Theater stage.
“Just getting into it and just letting go, just being in the moment, being present,” are his favorite things about stage performances, he said.
“Motown The Musical” is based on Gordy’s 1994 memoir “To Be Loved: The Music, The Magic, The Memories of Motown.”
Motown The Musical runs Tuesday, April 18-30, at The Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Tickets are $30-$132. Call 313-872-1000 or visit broadwayindetroit.com.