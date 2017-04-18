CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Grayson Allen To Return To Duke For Senior Season

April 18, 2017 10:03 PM
Filed Under: Duke, Grayson Allen

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Grayson Allen is returning to Duke for his senior season.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Allen announced the decision Tuesday, with the guard saying in a statement issued by the school that “the last few weeks have provided the opportunity for a lot of reflection and prayer.”

Allen averaged a team-best 3.5 assists during his junior season, but his scoring average was down more than seven points per game from his sophomore year. Still, he finished as Duke’s third-leading scorer at 14.5 points per game during a season spent under constant scrutiny.

The dominant storyline of Duke’s season centered around his antics: He received an indefinite suspension in December for tripping an Elon player — the third time in a calendar year that he was caught tripping an opponent.

The suspension wound up being for only one game, and when he returned, his role changed: Instead of being the primary option to score, he was asked to distribute the ball more often to freshman Jayson Tatum, sophomore Luke Kennard and the rest of his teammates.

Allen also missed a win over Maine in December with a toe injury and a loss at Miami with an injured ankle.

Allen and fellow guard Frank Jackson are the only players on the roster who averaged more than 8 minutes of court time. Tatum and Harry Giles turned pro after their freshman seasons, Kennard also entered the draft early and backup big men Chase Jeter and Sean Obi are transferring.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia