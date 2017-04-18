Lions Re-Sign Restricted Free Agent T Cornelius Lucas

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed restricted free agent T Cornelius Lucas. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Lucas returns to Detroit after originally joining the team in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State. In his first three seasons with the Lions (2014-16), he appeared in 35 games (six starts) and two postseason games.
The Lions also announced today that the following players signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders: DE Brandon Copeland, DE Kerry Hyder and WR TJ Jones.