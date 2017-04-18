Man Charges At Port Huron Police With Machete

PORT HURON (WWJ) — A man is facing several charges after he allegedly charged at police with a machete on Easter Sunday.
Joseph Michael Curtis, 32, is facing felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence (second offense), assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, according to The Times Herald.
Police were called to a neighborhood near Griswold St. and 10th St. at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Curtis came out of a house 1300 block of White St. armed with a machete after fighting with his brother.
Curtis allegedly threatened the responding officers with the weapon before he was taken down with a beanbag shotgun round.
Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety, no 10 percent.