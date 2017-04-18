Police: 1 Dead After I-94 Rollover Crash In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan State Police say one person was killed in crash on I-94 Tuesday morning.
Police said it’s unclear at this time what caused the rollover, in the westbound lanes of I-94 in the area of I-96 and Linwood in Detroit.
The victim died at a local hospital a short time following the accident, police said.
The two left lanes of westbound I-94 are closed as police remain on the scene for an investigation, with traffic backups to Van Dyke.
No information about the person who died has been released.