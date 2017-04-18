Police Increase Patrols In Wake Of Greektown Brawl

(WWJ) More police patrols have been created around Detroit’s Greektown after video of a Saturday night brawl went viral, depicting young men attacking strangers, kicking, punching, even stomping one’s head against a curb — and then laughing about it.

So, how do people feel who frequent the regional hotspot?

Aris Espana said it’s wrong to consider it a Greektown problem or a Detroit problem, telling WWJ partiers from the suburbs make their own trouble in the city.

“Nobody is immune to disrespecting a business area for example,” he said. “I think all that stuff is out of hand, the cops need to be out there to police it.”

Espana says the police are needed so visitors continue to feel safe in the city’s hot spots.

Clinton Clark added he was surprised by the brawl, considering all the private security forces in the area. He said more police officers are clearly needed in the area.

“I see a lot of bums and a lot of cats sitting in the casinos who shouldn’t be sitting there,” Clark said. “If you’re not playing the slot then you shouldn’t be sitting there. I think you’re stalking.”

Police Chief James Craig, disturbed by the video, announced the Detroit Police Department would immediately increase patrols to summertime levels.

Investigators are still tracking down the men seen in the video. Craig said Monday they have images of cars driven by the men and their license plates.

“It’s not going to be difficult to identify you,” Craig said, speaking directly to the culprits during a Monday presser.