Police Seek Tips To Find Endangered Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

MONROE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are looking for tips to find a missing teen who is believed to be a danger to herself.
Merissa Rose Logwood, 14, was last seen in the area of 2109 Daylily Dr. in Monroe, according to police, but may have more recently been near Roosevelt High School in Taylor.
Police say Logwood was released from Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital on Wednesday, April 12, needs her prescribed medication but doesn’t have it with her, and has made previous attempts to harm herself through various means.
Logwood is described by police as biracial (black and white), 5’2” tall and around 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt/jacket with gray leggings, gray Nike shoes and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who has seen this teen, classified as an “endangered missing” person, is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.