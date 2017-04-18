CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Police Union Pres Says Cops Feel They’re A Target As Two Detroit Cops Recover From Being Shot

April 18, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Police Shooting

(WWJ) “We’ve got an officer down” is a phrase no police officer ever wants to utter, but it’s a more common call lately than it should be in Detroit.

Six Detroit police officers have been shot in the last seven months, police report. Nationally, 37 police officers have been killed din the line of duty in 2017.

Detroit Police Officer’s Association president Mark Diaz visited the two latest victims Monday, stopping by the hospital rooms of two young Detroit cops, both 25, who were shot by a teenager who saw them in his yard with their flashlights on and thought they were burglars. They were, in fact, responding to a call for help about burglars in the area.

One officer was shot in the face by the shotgun blast, the other was hit in the body. Both are expected to recover, Police Chief James Craig said.

“This is a very strong reminder of what our police officers are doing every day in an attempt to keep our citizens safe,” Diaz told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas about the shooting. “Whether it was a result of an accident or whether it was deliberate, the reality is our police officers are on the front lines.”

He added a lot of police officers have come to the conclusion they’re a target.

At least 64 law enforcement officers were shot and killed in 2016, the most in the last five years, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. It was a 10 percent increase over 2015.

Diaz said a lot of those deaths were from gunfire “and they were deliberate.”

“Morale in the law enforcement community has definitely taken a shot to the chin as of late,” he said. “But one thing is for certain, our police officers here in the city of Detroit are 100 percent dedicated to  keeping our citizens safe, but we definitely need the community to embrace the law enforcement officers and aid us in keeping them safe.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia