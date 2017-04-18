Senators Karlsson, Hoffman Hook Up For Goal Of Playoffs [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
The NHL playoffs have a long way to go, but we may not see a better goal than this. Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson slings a 3/4-rink lob pass to Mike Hoffman, who goes Peter Forsberg on Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.
Karlsson is in a league of his own because he does things that no other defensemen even think to do…like hitting a teammate in stride with a flying saucer pass from his own goal line to the far blue line.
Most defensemen fling the puck 10 feet in the air and down the ice when they want to clear the zone. Karlsson does so when he’s springing a teammate on a breakaway.
And let’s not underrate the move by Hoffman, who has the guts and the hands to pull off an all-time deke.
The Senators won Game 3, 4-3 in overtime, and lead the series 2-1.
Game 4 is Thursday night in Boston.