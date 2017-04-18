Senators Karlsson, Hoffman Hook Up For Goal Of Playoffs [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The NHL playoffs have a long way to go, but we may not see a better goal than this. Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson slings a 3/4-rink lob pass to Mike Hoffman, who goes Peter Forsberg on Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

#GottaSeeIt: Erik Karlsson springs Mike Hoffman for a breakaway and a beauty finish. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/N9Pr2Y6N4w — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2017

Karlsson is in a league of his own because he does things that no other defensemen even think to do…like hitting a teammate in stride with a flying saucer pass from his own goal line to the far blue line.

Erik Karlsson goes long to Mike Hoffman, who slides it by Rasks skatehttps://t.co/Dm4vRJVjwW — Chris Abraham (@CrzyCanucklehed) April 17, 2017

Most defensemen fling the puck 10 feet in the air and down the ice when they want to clear the zone. Karlsson does so when he’s springing a teammate on a breakaway.

A look at how high and far Erik Karlsson's sauce to Mike Hoffman went. Puck landed completely flat right on his tape. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/h2Wv7XFM4B — Shayne Pasquino (@shaynepasquino) April 18, 2017

And let’s not underrate the move by Hoffman, who has the guts and the hands to pull off an all-time deke.

The pass by Erik Karlsson was just as nice as the goal by Mike Hoffman! #Filthy pic.twitter.com/WMMgln53my — Bar South N Celly™ (@BarSouthNCelly) April 18, 2017

The Senators won Game 3, 4-3 in overtime, and lead the series 2-1.

The best part about that win is that I will be able to watch that Karlsson-Hoffman goal without feeling pain — Steve On Sens (@SteveOnSens) April 18, 2017

Game 4 is Thursday night in Boston.