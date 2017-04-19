CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Macomb Community College Tuition Rates To Go Up…Again

April 19, 2017 11:17 PM

WARREN (WWJ) — Students at Macomb Community College should brace for another tuition hike.

The school announced Wednesday that tuition will be going up 3.1 percent starting in the Fall semester. The college’s Board of Trustees voted to raise costs from $97 to $100 per credit hour for Macomb County residents.

The decision means a full-time student would pay an additional $36 per semester for 12 credits. The board raised non-resident and other rates by similar percentages.

The school raised tuition rates by 3.2 percent last year.

Despite the increase, the school says its tuition rates remain below average among the state’s 28 community colleges and has the fourth lowest cost of attendance when both tuition and fees are factored in.

“Affordable tuition, high-quality programs and fiscal responsibility are critical factors in ensuring that Macomb Community College remains not only viable, but an active, driving force in positioning our students and community for long-term economic vitality,” school president Dr. James Jacobs said. “Achieving this delicate balancing act is only accomplished through the commitment and hard work of the college’s board of trustees, faculty and staff.”

