Man Wanted In Easter Sunday Assault, Robbery At Westland Kroger

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police are looking for tips to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a Kroger employee during a robbery.
The crime happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16, at the grocery store at 200 S. Merriman Rd.
According to police, the suspect attacked a female employee before grabbing money out of her register and fleeing on foot.
According to employees the suspect may have been in the store prior to the day of the robbery, police said, leading investigators to believe that he may be from the area.
Anyone who may be able to identify this suspect or who has any information about this case is asked to call Westland police at 734-722-9600, or Det. Liess directly at 734-467-3189.