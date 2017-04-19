Michigan Woman Cited For Indecent Exposure After Naked Motorcycle Ride Through Town

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ) – A 46-year-old woman has been cited for indecent exposure after police in Jackson, Michigan say she rode through town naked on the back of a motorcycle.

Interim Director Of Police Elmer Hitt says, beginning at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson Central Dispatch got several 911 calls about a nude or topless woman riding on the back of a motorcycle.

A ‘be on the lookout’ or BOLO was issued. A short time later, Hitt said, police spotted the suspect.

“One of our officers just happened to be at a local party store investigating another incident,” Hitt told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “When he heard this he looked, and sure enough saw a motorcycle traveling by with a… it was actually a male driver and a female seated on the back of the motorcycle that appeared to be completely naked.”

Officer caught up to the pair, and pulled them over as the woman tried to cover up with a jacket.

Hitt said the driver was a friend of the unclothed suspect, who said he was just giving her a ride home.

Why was she naked?

“It was more thrill-seeking than anything else. She did not appear to be suffering from mental illness or intoxication of any type, and some statements she did make led us, like I said, to the conclusion she was just doing it for the thrill,” Hitt said, adding that it was certainly “inappropriate behavior.”

The indecent exposure citation is a misdemeanor, Hitt said. The woman’s name was not released.