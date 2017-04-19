Michigan Woman Cited For Indecent Exposure After Naked Motorcycle Ride Through Town

April 19, 2017 4:27 PM

JACKSON, Mich. (WWJ) – A 46-year-old woman has been cited for indecent exposure after police in Jackson, Michigan say she rode through town naked on the back of a motorcycle.

Interim Director Of Police Elmer Hitt says, beginning at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson Central Dispatch got several 911 calls about a nude or topless woman riding on the back of a motorcycle.

A ‘be on the lookout’ or BOLO was issued. A short time later, Hitt said, police spotted the suspect.

“One of our officers just happened to be at a local party store investigating another incident,” Hitt told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “When he heard this he looked, and sure enough saw a motorcycle traveling by with a… it was actually a male driver and a female seated on the back of the motorcycle that appeared to be completely naked.”

Officer caught up to the pair, and pulled them over as the woman tried to cover up with a jacket.

Hitt said the driver was a friend of the unclothed suspect, who said he was just giving her a ride home.

Why was she naked?

“It was more thrill-seeking than anything else. She did not appear to be suffering from mental illness or intoxication of any type, and some statements she did make led us, like I said, to the conclusion she was just doing it for the thrill,” Hitt said, adding that it was certainly “inappropriate behavior.”

The indecent exposure citation is a misdemeanor, Hitt said. The woman’s name was not released.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Henry (@8220) says:
    April 19, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Why was it considered indecent?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia