Wanted: Woman Who Swiped Charity Donation Box In Dearborn

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are working to identify a woman who allegedly stole a charity donation box from a local restaurant.
Police say the suspect entered the business, located in the 6900 block of Schaefer Road, at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
When she saw no employees the woman, seen in security camera photos, took the box off the counter before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.
“This case is particularly disturbing because people in need have been cheated by this subject,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, in a statement, adding that his department is looking for tips in the case.
No details, including how much money was taken or about the charity, have been released.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.