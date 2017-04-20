CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Detroit Starts Shutting Off Water To 18,000 People Today

April 20, 2017 7:50 AM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit water department has started shutting off water service to some of nearly 18,000 residential customers with delinquent accounts.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says shutoffs resumed Wednesday after notices went out 10 days earlier to those affected. The department has payment and assistance plans to help those with delinquent accounts avoid losing service.

Department Director Gary Brown tells the Detroit Free Press the department expects most to attempt to make arrangements. He says everyone “has a path to not have service interruption.”

The Detroit News reports the department says the number facing shutoffs is down from 24,000 last April and about 40,000 in April 2014. The department in 2014 disconnected service to more than 30,000 customers due to unpaid bills, prompting protests over its actions.

*Copyright Associated Press

