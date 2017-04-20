CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Flags To Be Lowered Friday In Honor Of National Guard’s Brandon Cavanaugh

April 20, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: Brandon Cavanaugh, flags half staff

LANSING – U.S. and Michigan flags are to be lowered on Friday in honor of Brandon Cavanaugh — a Sergeant in the Michigan National Guard.

Governor Rick Snyder ordering the flags at half-staff in memory of the Bay City man who died April 13.

“Brandon will be remembered for his commitment and service to his country and I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and community during this difficult time,” Snyder said.

Cavanaugh served two tours of duty in Iraq in both 2006 and 2008. In 2008, he was honored as the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter. He held a master’s degree from Michigan State University in intelligence analysis.

A service in Sgt. Cavanaugh’s honor will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Corpus Christi Parish (Holy Trinity Church) located at 1008 S. Wenona St. in Bay City.

This flag order is in accordance with Executive Order 2013-10. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff. Flags should be returned to full staff on Saturday, April 22.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

