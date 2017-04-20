Walmart Launches Free Online Ordering At 3 Metro Detroit Stores

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Walmart is getting into the online grocery game, offering customers the option of shopping online and then picking up their groceries at the store.

The new service rolled out Thursday at three metro Detroit Walmart locations: 2500 Adams Road in Rochester Hills, 3301 Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township and 45400 Marketplace Blvd. in Chesterfield Township.

Walmart eCommerce Market Coach Britt Hearton says the service is quick, simple and perhaps most important — free.

“You can place your order, select the time slot in which you’d like to pick up your order — tomorrow or set it out for a future date — and then you come to our parking lot and we take it out to your car,” Hearton explained.

Hearton told WWJ’s Ron Dewey that feedback at other stores already offering the service has been positive.

“That it’s a wonderful easy and convenient service. People show up, they get what they purchased, and it’s all at the everyday low prices we offer,” she said.

Walmart says the service will offer 30,000 items, including fresh produce and organics, fresh meats and bakery goods, non-perishable grocery items and seasonal offerings. Other popular grocery pickup items include after school snacks, diapers, large dog food bags, cases of bottled water, health and beauty supplies and household cleaners, as well as regional products such as Sanders candies, Faygo pop and Better Made snacks.

The only item not available through the service is tobacco products.

The launch follows that of a similar “curbside pickup” service offered at some Meijer stores.

For more information or to place an order now, visit this link.