Authorities: Michigan Doctor May Have Performed Liposuctions In Pole Barn

April 21, 2017 7:36 PM

GLENN, Mich. (AP) — Southwestern Michigan authorities say a doctor may have endangered patients and the public by performing liposuctions in a pole barn.

Health officials said they learned from Allegan County sheriff’s investigators that the doctor was performing the procedures in the building in the town of Glenn, north of South Haven.

Allegan County Health Officer Angelique Joynes warned people Friday to seek immediate medical care if they had surgery at the site and show any signs of infection such as fever, redness, and swelling.

The health department says the building doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy and isn’t approved “for any business activities.”

The Sheriff’s Department expressed concern that the doctor may not have followed appropriate biohazard standards. A complaint has been filed with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia