NBA Fines Westbrook $15,000 For Postgame Comments

April 21, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: NBA, Russell Westbrook

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The NBA has fined Thunder star Russell Westbrook $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a postgame media interview.

Westbrook scored 51 points Wednesday in the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history. He set a franchise playoff scoring record and added 13 assists and 10 rebounds, but the Thunder lost 115-111 to Houston and are down 2-0 in the first-round playoff series.

Westbrook was not in the mood to talk about his statistics after the game.

“I don’t give a (expletive) about the line,” he said. “We lost.”

Game 3 is Friday night in Oklahoma City.
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

