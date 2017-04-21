CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Owners of Orchard Lake Sushi Restaurant Charged With 65 Felonies For Tax Embezzlement Scheme

April 21, 2017 3:26 PM

LANSING ­– Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced he filed more than 100 felony charges against Christina and Dong Hyun Chang, of Orchard Lake, and their business Sushi Samurai Inc. for embezzling over $100,000 in sales tax paid by their customers.

Schuette said they also underreported their income by over $100,000.

They were charged with embezzlement over $100,000, conspiracy to embezzle over $100,000, possession of an automated sales suppression device, 59 counts of filing false monthly sales tax returns, five counts of filing false joint income tax returns. The heaviest charges each carry a possible penalty of 20 years in prison.

“If the allegations are true, these individuals intentionally possessed illegal software to steal from the State of Michigan for nothing more it seems than personal greed,” said Schuette. “No one is above the law and those who believe they are will continue to face the consequences.”

During an investigation, it was determined that the sales in Sushi Samurai’s records were allegedly significantly higher than those reported to the state. The “zapper” software essentially deletes sales from the sale records, usually a cash register.

This is allegedly what the Changs did to their sales after the audit. It is alleged that thousands of sales receipts had been deleted.

After further investigation it was determined that in total the Changs allegedly embezzled over $170,000 in sales tax receipts alone. In addition, over $2.5 million in sales were allegedly never reported or accounted for in income tax filings between 2012-2016.

Dong Hyun, 46, and Christina Chang, 51, were arrested on outstanding warrants on Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Changs were arraigned late Thursday afternoon before Magistrate Julie Nelson-Klein in the 48th District Court.

Bond was set at $1 million cash/surety on 65 felony counts for both Changs and $100,000 personal recognizance bond was set for their business Sushi Samurai.

As a condition of bond both Dong Hyun and Christina must surrender their passports and wear a GPS tether monitors. Their next court appearance is a pre-exam conference before Judge Kimberly Small at 9:00 on May 1, 2017 at the 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia