Want To Play Baseball? MSBL To Hold Open Tryouts On Sunday

REDFORD (WWJ) — Itching to play some real baseball? An amateur league in Metro Detroit is holding open tryouts this weekend.
The Detroit MSBL, now entering its 30th season, is looking for players looking to compete in a fast-pitch baseball league that plays by the same rules as Major League Baseball.
The league features former high school, college, minor league and major league players from all walks of life. There are divisions for 18 and over, 35+, 45+, 55+ and 65+.
“One of the biggest benefits of the MSBL is all of the memories and friendships that you make over the years,” league president Mike Juliano said. “The typical MSBL player comes from all walks of life, from a factory worker to a doctor. But once we enter the gate and get on the field, we are all one that shares the great love of baseball.”
Free tryouts will be held at Capitol Park in Redford (26590 Capitol) on April 23, rain or shine. 18 and over and 35 and over are at 11 a.m. 45 and over and 55 and over are at 12:30 p.m.
Anyone wishing to play in the 65 and older division should call the league office at 586-584-5007.