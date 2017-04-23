Police: 2 Dead After Semi-Trailer Driver Loses Control On Freeway

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (WWJ) – Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a crash along US-23 in Livingston County.
Police say the driver of a semi-trailer lost control — hitting six vehicles near Lee Road in Green Oak Township Sunday afternoon closing the freeway.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
One man died at the scene — the second at the hospital. A woman remains in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
