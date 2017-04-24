Bowler Breaks Record With 300 Game In Under 90 Seconds [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The odds of a bowling a perfect game is 11,500 to 1.
And those odds have to go up even more when you try to do it under 90 seconds.
That actually happened for Ben Ketola — and he did it in 86.9 seconds which is a new world record.
Every lane was open for Ketola’s use and he managed to knock down the 12 strikes for a perfect game.
I am so amazed that he had to grab a new ball every time he hit the lane. I don’t have much experience in bowling alleys, but I have watched my fair on TV and it seems like the best bowlers stick with the ball they like.
His cocky attitude, turning around as soon as the ball hits the lane, is also amazing. His confidence was high, even though I know he is doing it to save time.
That brings me to this: Would you rather bowl a perfect game or hit a hole-in-one?