CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Elizabeth Warren At NAACP Dinner: Sessions ‘On Mission To Turn Clock Back 157 Years’

April 24, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: democrats, Elizabeth Warren, Sen Warren

DETROIT (WWJ) – An estimated 10,000 people packed Cobo Center for the 62nd Annual NAACP Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren was the keynote speaker Sunday night — making her first visit to the Motor City since 2014. She put a lot of focus on President Trump and the Republican controlled Congress.

She called out U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying he was on a mission to turn the clock back 157 years.

“We will not be silent when the White House wants to spend billons of dollars – building a wall on a border that won’t work, but refuses to spend a dime in Detroit on providing economic opportunity for thousands of people desperate for work — we will not be silent,” Warren told the crowd.

“That Sessions had used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens — I was thrown out — and it wasn’t just my voice that was silenced – no, it was Coretta Scott King who was silenced. And why was she silenced? No because what she said was untrue, not because her words were inflammatory — no her voice was silenced because Coretta Scott King spoke the truth.  In 1986, she spoke truth to power and in 2017 the U.S. Senate used its power to stop the truth.”

The (hashtag) #ShePersisted went viral shortly after Warren was censured on the Senate floor in February and forbidden from speaking while reading a letter by Coretta Scott King during Sessions’ attorney general nomination debate. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) calling on an old Senate rule stating that Warren was ‘impugning the motives of our colleague’ then Sen. Sessions.

McConnell explained his actions after saying “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”

The letter from King was in protest of Sessions’ nomination to a federal court in 1986. His nomination was rejected by a Senate committee at the time.

Also at the event, the NAACP Detroit branch honored California Congresswoman Maxine Waters with its James Weldon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia