‘It’s A Michigan Headache’ Says Commuter On M-5 Construction

NOVI (WWJ) – A commute which normally takes seven minutes stretched into nearly 30 minutes as construction shuts down a heavily used road in Oakland County.
It’s the first weekday of the miles long southbound closure in Novi — with the southbound side shut down from Maple Road to 12 Mile Road.
Don Newton, from West Bloomfield, says it took a while for his wife to get to work.
“My wife … she had to leave at 7 (a.m.) to get a normal seven minute ride to work – it took her twenty-five minutes,” he said.
MDOT warning drivers through social media as well:
“Why would anyone like it?” asks Marvin from West Bloomfield, but “summertime – … you have to expect it.
“It’s a Michigan headache.”
Eastbound along Maple, or the ‘mile’ roads (13 Mile, 14 Mile) are also heavier than usual.
“Ugh, I thought this was over when they did (I)-275 both ways,” said Don Newton. “But M-5 – Haggerty is hit,” hard with traffic.
Construction is expected to run through May, when crews will shut down the northbound side.
Find more information from MDOT [here].