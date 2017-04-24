CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
‘It’s A Michigan Headache’ Says Commuter On M-5 Construction

April 24, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: construction, M-5

NOVI (WWJ) – A commute which normally takes seven minutes stretched into nearly 30 minutes as construction shuts down a heavily used road in Oakland County.

It’s the first weekday of the miles long southbound closure in Novi — with the southbound side shut down from Maple Road to 12 Mile Road.

Don Newton, from West Bloomfield, says it took a while for his wife to get to work.

“My wife … she had to leave at 7 (a.m.) to get a normal seven minute ride to work – it took her twenty-five minutes,” he said.

MDOT warning drivers through social media as well:

“Why would anyone like it?” asks Marvin from West Bloomfield, but “summertime – …  you have to expect it.

“It’s a Michigan headache.”

Eastbound along Maple, or the ‘mile’ roads (13 Mile, 14 Mile) are also heavier than usual.

“Ugh, I thought this was over when they did (I)-275 both ways,” said Don Newton. “But M-5 – Haggerty is hit,” hard with traffic.

Construction is expected to run through May, when crews will shut down the northbound side.

Find more information from MDOT [here].

