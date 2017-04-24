Jake Long Retires After 9 Seasons Hampered By Injuries

April 24, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Jake Long

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Long, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft and a four-time Pro Bowl left tackle for the Miami Dolphins, has decided to retire after a torn Achilles tendon ended his ninth NFL season early with the Minnesota Vikings.

Long announced Monday on his Twitter account that a lack of progress on his latest rehabilitation has outweighed his desire to continue playing. He appeared in four games with the Vikings last year before getting hurt.

Long performed as advertised for the Dolphins after a standout college career at Michigan, but he was ultimately waylaid by serious injuries. Long tore his ACL in both 2013 and 2014 with the St. Louis Rams, and he played sparingly for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.
