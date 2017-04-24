Man Charged In Sex Assault, Murder Of Baby Girl At Inkster Hotel

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been arrested and charged in the rape and murder of a baby girl in Inkster.
The Wayne County Prosecutor Office says the 8-month-old victim was left alone with 22-year-old James Saltmarshall at a hotel on Michigan Ave., near Inkster Road, last Thursday. The mother says when she left for work that morning, the baby was in good health.
Later that afternoon, police and EMS were called to the hotel by Saltmarshall who reported the infant was unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital where she died on Sunday, police said.
It’s believed the girl died from trauma to her head, as well as injuries from a sexual assault, according to police.
Saltmarshall is scheduled to be arraigned in 22nd District Court Monday on one count of felony murder, one count of first degree child abuse and one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.