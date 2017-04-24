Man Kicks In Door, Assaults Mt. Clemens Woman In Daytime Home Invasion

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – Macomb County authorities are searching for a man they say broke into a home and assaulted a woman in broad daylight.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Captain David Kennedy says the 36-year-old victim dropped her kids off at school last Friday and saw her husband off to work at around 8:30 a.m.

A short time later, an unknown man kicked in the front door of the home, on Clinton River Dr. near Gratiot in Mount Clemens, and entered.

“She came down to see, the check on the noise and confronted a black male that was in her home; he did have a handgun with him,” Kennedy told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “There was some interaction between the two of them and she was struck at least twice, that we know of, in the head with the handgun. So she was rendered unconscious.”

When she awoke, Kennedy said, the woman noticed that her cell phone had been smashed, so she drove herself to her parent’s home and was taken to St. John’s Hospital from there.

Kennedy said the victim remains hospitalized but is recovering.

Some items were taken from the home, although no specifics were provided. Kennedy said investigators don’t know why the home was targeted, and they haven’t heard of any similar cases in the area.

“Two schools of thought: He could’ve been waiting or it could’ve been a crime of opportunity where he sees somebody leave and then goes about it from that perspective,” Kennedy said. “It’s not uncommon that people watch somebody leave and then break into a home.”

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-26 years old, 5’8” tall and around 150 pounds. The woman said the intruder had a dark complexion with a short beard that was longer on the chin and was wearing a black Carhartt style coat.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 586-307-9358.