Teen Critical After Being Shot In Warren

April 24, 2017 10:20 PM
Filed Under: shooting

WARREN (WWJ) — One person is in custody and a second is reportedly being sought following the shooting of a teen in Warren on Monday evening.

Multiple reports indicate that the 17-year old was shot in a neighborhood north of Nine Mile Rd. between Van Dyke and Hoover Rd. The teen was taken to St. John Hospital in Detroit and was last listed in critical condition.

Police had just been in that area for another shooting over the weekend. It’s not clear if the two incidents are related.

