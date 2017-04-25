Maize Flies As Michigan Football Team Hits The Paintball Field In Rome

The Michigan Wolverine football team painted each other with Maize-ish color during a team building trip in Rome as seen in a Big Ten Network video posted to the team’s Twitter account Tuesday.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh can be seen warming up in his signature khakis as he plays along side his players and other staffers at Speedball Roma Club in Rome, Italy.
“Solve your problems with aggression,” said Defensive Coordinator Don Brown as he suited up to take the field.
The video took full advantage of the opportunity to plug Jumpman Nike apparel.