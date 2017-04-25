Missing Autistic Teen Last Seen Getting Off Bus In Madison Heights

April 25, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: Anthony McClain, missing

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Police in Madison Heights reporting that a missing autistic boy has been found safe.

Fourteen-year-old Anthony McClain was last seen by classmates at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he was dropped off at the bus stop in front of the Lexington Village Apartments on Concord Drive, near I-75.

McClain is black, and is described as autistic, but highly functioning. He is a 4-foot-11,  and weighs 93 pounds, he was wearing a blue Lamphere High School band shirt.

Police reported to WWJ that McClain was found Tuesday evening.

 

