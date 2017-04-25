Museum Focused On History, Culture Of Chaldeans To Open In West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A museum dedicated to the history and culture of Chaldeans is opening in Oakland County.

The Chaldean Cultural Center Museum is set for a soft debut Tuesday with a press conference at the Shenandoah Country Club in the Detroit suburb of West Bloomfield Township.

The museum officially opens to the public on Tuesday May 2, i in the eastern end of the club, at 5600 Walnut Lake Road.

Officials say the museum has five galleries and starts at 3300 B.C., chronicling the progression and contributions the Chaldeans community — a name for Catholics with Iraqi roots.

It will be open three days a week: Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays plus by special arrangement for school groups.

“We are a community with deep roots and a rich history,” said Francis Boji, Chairman of the Chaldean Cultural Center Board. “The museum starts out at 3300 B.C. and it takes visitors through time periods and the progression of Chaldeans throughout history.”

It’s a fitting location for such a museum as, according to the latest U.S. Census information, metro Detroit boasts world’s largest Chaldean population outside of Iraq.

Executive Director says the project, a decade in the making, was collaborative effort involving people inside and outside the Chaldean community.

“There are five galleries in the museum and each had several curators to help design it,” Romaya said, in a media release. “Countless hours of work and dedication have gone into this project and we are thrilled to open the museum and invite others to enjoy it.”

The Galleries are: Ancient Mesopotamia, Faith & Church, Village Life, Journey to America, and Chaldeans Today. Each area will house artifacts, media, sculptures, text panels and more.

The suggested donation for admission will be $5 per person, $15 per family or $3 per student for school groups.

[Get more museum information at this link or on Facebook].

