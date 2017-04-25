CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Olympia Entertainment Announces Men’s College Basketball Doubleheader Featuring Michigan, Michigan State, Oakland and Detroit Mercy

April 25, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Michigan, Michigan State

DETROIT – Olympia Entertainment today announced a men’s college basketball doubleheader featuring the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Oakland University and the University of Detroit Mercy on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at Little Caesars Arena. These inaugural college basketball games at the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena will feature an exclusive doubleheader of in-state matchups between Michigan vs. Detroit Mercy followed by Michigan State vs. Oakland.

Michigan head coach John Beilein, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, Oakland head coach Greg Kampe and Detroit Mercy head coach Bacari Alexander held a press conference to make the announcement and toured the Little Caesars Arena construction site on Tuesday morning.

“On the heels of securing an unprecedented four NCAA Championship events and the major concert announcement just this morning of Paul McCartney set to play Little Caesars Arena, we’re excited to announce another major sporting event in Detroit and welcome the passionate fan bases from Michigan, Michigan State, Oakland and Detroit to Little Caesars Arena and The District Detroit,” said Tom Wilson, Olympia Entertainment President & CEO. “As the list of sporting events, concerts and family shows continues to grow at Little Caesars Arena, we look forward to showcasing four of our local teams and creating memorable experiences for the student-athletes, coaches and fans – before, during and after the games.”

The matchup between Detroit Mercy and Michigan will mark the first college basketball game at Little Caesars Arena – paying homage to the first event at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 12, 1979, which saw Michigan claim an 85-72 win over Detroit Mercy.

Ticket information and game times for the doubleheader will be announced at a later time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia