Buy A Brick At The Historic Site Of Old Tiger Stadium

DETROIT (WWJ) – How would you like to leave your mark at the historic site of old Tiger Stadium?
You can honor your memories of the beloved ballpark at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull, while helping kids in the city, by buying a personalized brick.
Detroit PAL, which offers athletic programs for more than 13,000 young boys and girls each year in partnership with police, is currently redeveloping the property, after man years of uncertainly around what would be done with the site.
The project includes PAL’s headquarters, a 2,500 seat ‘Willie Horton Field of Dreams’ stadium, along with a banquet center and more — giving Detroit’s kids the chance to play on a great, green field with all the amenities.
When you buy a brick, your donation will help Detroit PAL complete construction.
The bricks range from $150 to $500, depending on the size. Donors can also choose to purchase a 4″ by 4″ keepsake replica tile with the same engraving as your brick for $25 each.
Order your brick now or get more information at this link.