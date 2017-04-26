Michigan Woman Files Suit Against Delta After Passenger Convicted For Indecent Exposure, Assault

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Garden City woman has filed a civil suit against Delta Airlines after she says she was sexually assaulted on a flight from Myrtle Beach.

A passenger on that flight, Christopher Finkley, 41, was convicted last month of assault and indecent exposure.

The convictions stem from two separate incidents on the Delta flight; Finkley exposing himself to the flight attendants and the second is for taking another seat on the plane and assaulting a female passenger seated in coach.

The victim’s attorney Jordan Acker says it happened on a flight from Florida to Detroit on July 27, 2016.

Airline passenger allegedly masturbates then sexually assaults a woman. Story on @FOX2News – @WWJ950 https://t.co/lWyhMdLJ7h—

Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) April 26, 2017

“And this gentleman, if I want to call him that, was fondling himself in first class — he was noticed about 40 minutes into the two-hour flight by a flight attendent — the flight attendent apparently called down to Detroit to make sure that police would be there to arrest this man,” said Acker.

COURT FILING – PDF

In the Sentencing Memorandum filed with the court Finkley is alleged to have told FBI agents, in part, “that he likes to sit with his hands in his pants and massage his penis, and called this “his happy place.”” He went on to state that “he did not mean for the flight attendants to see his penis but that it is possible that they did.”

Acker says the flight crew did nothing to restrain Finkley after they “observed him masturbating with his penis exposed” and further prevent the attack on the victim.