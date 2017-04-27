2 Wanted In Liquor Theft At Huron Room In Southwest Detroit [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for two suspects in a burglary at a popular Southwest Detroit restaurant and bar.
According to investigators, the pair broke into the Huron Room, in the in the 2500 block of Bagley, at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.
The suspects, who were captured on security camera, allegedly stole several bottles of liquor.
Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440. Citizens can remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the DPD Connect app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.