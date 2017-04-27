Another Blow For Bert Johnson; Feds Say They Have A Recording

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — Prosecutors say they have a recorded conversation between a Michigan lawmaker and a woman who is described as a no-show employee on his Senate payroll.

The government made the disclosure Wednesday in the criminal case against Sen. Bert Johnson, a Democrat from Highland Park. The November 2015 recording might be used as evidence if the case goes to trial.

Johnson is accused of repaying $14,000 in loans by putting Glynis Thornton on his payroll in 2014. The government says she did no work. Johnson denies the theft charge.

Thornton has been cooperating with investigators since getting caught in a separate corruption case involving bribes for a Detroit school principal.

Johnson has decried his innocence. He said his elderly mother was inside the home when agents raided it for a search at about 5 a.m., carrying out boxes and a computer monitor. Agents, meantime, also raided his office in Lansing.

Speaking exclusively to WWJ’s Vickie Thomas on March 28, the day after the raid, Johnson said he was “pretty disappointed about a raid on my house, and obviously intruding on my family.”

He added: “And, you know, a raid on my office just the same. I’ve worked hard to grow a really good name and reputation for representing people, and I cherish this opportunity.”

Johnson represents the state’s Second District, which includes Highland Park, Hamtramck, northeast Detroit, Harper Woods and the five Grosse Pointe communities.

