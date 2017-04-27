CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Detroit’s Downtown Boxing Gym Hopes For $100,000 Prize To Get More Young People Fit In Body And Mind

April 27, 2017 9:09 AM

(WWJ) A youth program in Detroit aimed at turning out young people strong in both body and mind is asking for votes to win a whopping $100,000 from a grant program.

The Downtown Boxing Gym is a free, after school educational and boxing program on Detroit’s east side, Their motto is “Books Before Boxing.” It’s a boxing program that takes up those crucial after school hours with learning and mentoring, reading and getting fit.

“We have retired teachers, we have current teachers, we have professors, we have a lot of professional who worked in various fields,” said Coach Khali Sweeney, who runs the facility.

They are participating in a national competition called “A Community Thrives.” It’s a competition that gives people across the country an opportunity to vote for their favorite community improvement idea.

The idea the boxing gym hopes to get off the ground with the $100,000 is to expand their existing program to change more young lives.

“We currently serve more than 125 Detroit students, providing academic tutoring, mentoring and enrichment programs (computer coding, tech shop, music, gardening, yoga and more), healthy meals, daily van rides to and from the gym, and of course boxing,” Khali said. “Through academics, athletics and community service we give students the tools they need to succeed and become positive, productive members of our community.”

The group is proud to have a 100 percent high school graduation rate for participants since its inception in 2007.

But there’s more need than room, and a waiting list with hundreds of students on it.

“We need to WIN these funds so we can expand our program, serve more young people — and change more lives,” Sweeney said.

To vote for the gym, click here. You can vote once per day through May 12.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia