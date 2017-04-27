Detroit’s Downtown Boxing Gym Hopes For $100,000 Prize To Get More Young People Fit In Body And Mind

(WWJ) A youth program in Detroit aimed at turning out young people strong in both body and mind is asking for votes to win a whopping $100,000 from a grant program.

The Downtown Boxing Gym is a free, after school educational and boxing program on Detroit’s east side, Their motto is “Books Before Boxing.” It’s a boxing program that takes up those crucial after school hours with learning and mentoring, reading and getting fit.

“We have retired teachers, we have current teachers, we have professors, we have a lot of professional who worked in various fields,” said Coach Khali Sweeney, who runs the facility.

They are participating in a national competition called “A Community Thrives.” It’s a competition that gives people across the country an opportunity to vote for their favorite community improvement idea.

The idea the boxing gym hopes to get off the ground with the $100,000 is to expand their existing program to change more young lives.

“We currently serve more than 125 Detroit students, providing academic tutoring, mentoring and enrichment programs (computer coding, tech shop, music, gardening, yoga and more), healthy meals, daily van rides to and from the gym, and of course boxing,” Khali said. “Through academics, athletics and community service we give students the tools they need to succeed and become positive, productive members of our community.”

The group is proud to have a 100 percent high school graduation rate for participants since its inception in 2007.

But there’s more need than room, and a waiting list with hundreds of students on it.

“We need to WIN these funds so we can expand our program, serve more young people — and change more lives,” Sweeney said.

To vote for the gym, click here. You can vote once per day through May 12.